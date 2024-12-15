For The Freshest Tasting Coffee Beans, Avoid The Refrigerator

Proper coffee bean care can parallel the best way to store wine, with the bean being best kept in dark, cool surroundings. It's also important for the beans to be stored in an airtight container, safe from excess moisture. For this reason, most coffee packages contain a valve which blocks the entry of air, even after the bag has been opened and resealed. Nevertheless, that small opening still enables carbon dioxide to escape, so it's not a completely sealed container.

Even an unopened package of coffee absorbs aromas in the freezer. And in both the fridge and freezer compartments, the abundant moisture can accumulate as condensation on the coffee, creating a detrimental effect. So especially when taking the beans from the freezer to ambient temperatures in a room, it's vital to reseal and return the package quickly.

Still, if you freeze coffee beans the right way — in smaller, airtight portions — it is possible to store them frigid. However, you'll also want to implement some specific measures like vacuum sealing the beans prior to freezing, and only allowing them to thaw once. Even so, for the most fuss-free convenience, it's best to buy and brew coffee as you go.