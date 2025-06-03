The Crunchy Add-In That Gives Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce A Deeper, Richer Flavor

Alfredo sauce is creamy, comforting, and decadent, but the flavor can get a little monotonous, especially when using the jarred variety. Even if you're whipping up a quick pasta dish, consider adding ingredients to improve store-bought Alfredo to elevate your meal in terms of flavor, texture, and nutrition. Nuts are one of the easiest add-ins to most pasta dishes, and this creamy sauce benefits immensely from them. You have lots of options when it comes to which nuts to use, so even if you're cooking with a jarred Alfredo sauce brand that's not the best, there's a sure-shot way to make it taste better and the meal more enjoyable.

Nuts are used in several Italian dishes, with pine nuts in basil pesto being the most common. Pistachio pesto is also popular in parts of Italy, with the flavorful nut showing up in places as diverse as savory dishes and gelato. Walnut is another popular add-in and is sometimes even used as the base of a pasta sauce. When elevating store-bought Alfredo sauce, you can choose from pine, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, almonds, and even hazelnuts. This doesn't mean these nuts are interchangeable; each of them will add a specific element to Alfredo sauce. However, if you have any of them at home, you can use them to boost your dish. Whether they are toasted or raw, and how finely you chop them, influences the effect they'll have on your pasta Alfredo.