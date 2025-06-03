The Layering Technique That Prevents A Soggy Egg Salad Sandwich

Creamy and savory egg salad sandwiches can be so satisfying and are easily customizable to add depth, crunch, and flavor. But one of the biggest mistakes people make with egg salad sandwiches leads to unpleasantly soggy bread. To make an amazing egg salad sandwich, you can't let the egg salad touch your bread.

Instead, layer dry lettuce on either side of your salad. The lettuce creates a barrier between the mixture and the bread, preventing the latter from sopping up any moisture from the salad. But the lettuce has to be dry or it only adds to the sogginess. So pat it down with a paper towel before layering it on to prevent any liquid from transferring onto the bread.