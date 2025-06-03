The Layering Technique That Prevents A Soggy Egg Salad Sandwich
Creamy and savory egg salad sandwiches can be so satisfying and are easily customizable to add depth, crunch, and flavor. But one of the biggest mistakes people make with egg salad sandwiches leads to unpleasantly soggy bread. To make an amazing egg salad sandwich, you can't let the egg salad touch your bread.
Instead, layer dry lettuce on either side of your salad. The lettuce creates a barrier between the mixture and the bread, preventing the latter from sopping up any moisture from the salad. But the lettuce has to be dry or it only adds to the sogginess. So pat it down with a paper towel before layering it on to prevent any liquid from transferring onto the bread.
What kind of lettuce to use on your egg salad sandwich
Just about any variety of lettuce you like will work. But consider textures and flavors that complement or contrast your egg salad recipe. For example, tender butterhead, also known as Bibb or Boston lettuce, lends itself nicely to a Japanese-style egg salad sandwich made with soft, faintly sweet Japanese milk bread. But for a bit of contrast, incorporate some crisp romaine or peppery arugula.
Arugula also complements a spicy filling like a harissa or curry egg salad, though refreshing iceberg lettuce adds a welcome freshness to the spice-infused recipe. Extra-crisp iceberg, with its mild and earthy flavor and slight sweetness, is also a go-to for a tangy Southern-style egg salad made with mustard and vinegar or any recipe for a brighter egg salad sandwich.