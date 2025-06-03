One Of The Worst Mistakes You Can Make With Hot Dogs Could Send You To The ER

Few protein options offer more easy-going delight than hot dogs. Widely available, inexpensive, and typically sold already cooked, they're a hallmark of American cuisine for good reason. Not to mention, you can dress up the dish in a broad range of regional American hot dog styles, serving up the links with a twist.

Nevertheless, there are some pitfalls to avoid with the hot dogs; food safety being an especially prominent risk. As noted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hot dogs are prime territory for a bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes, which leads to an illness called listeriosis. The disease is as unpleasant as it sounds — from the full spectrum of tummy troubles to fever, and even possible hospitalization. Scarily, these microbes can proliferate even at refrigerated temperatures, although they do create more risky scenarios at room temperature or above.

As a result, it's crucial to keep a close eye on hot dog handling. Always check the best-by date if available, which may not appear on the packaging as printing the exact day isn't actually required by law. When you're shopping, never leave them in a car for more than an hour or two — especially come summertime. And apply the same rules while cooking and serving the dish. It's best to open a package, reheat, and speedily enjoy the links to minimize worries of foodborne illness.