One Of The Worst Mistakes You Can Make With Hot Dogs Could Send You To The ER
Few protein options offer more easy-going delight than hot dogs. Widely available, inexpensive, and typically sold already cooked, they're a hallmark of American cuisine for good reason. Not to mention, you can dress up the dish in a broad range of regional American hot dog styles, serving up the links with a twist.
Nevertheless, there are some pitfalls to avoid with the hot dogs; food safety being an especially prominent risk. As noted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hot dogs are prime territory for a bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes, which leads to an illness called listeriosis. The disease is as unpleasant as it sounds — from the full spectrum of tummy troubles to fever, and even possible hospitalization. Scarily, these microbes can proliferate even at refrigerated temperatures, although they do create more risky scenarios at room temperature or above.
As a result, it's crucial to keep a close eye on hot dog handling. Always check the best-by date if available, which may not appear on the packaging as printing the exact day isn't actually required by law. When you're shopping, never leave them in a car for more than an hour or two — especially come summertime. And apply the same rules while cooking and serving the dish. It's best to open a package, reheat, and speedily enjoy the links to minimize worries of foodborne illness.
Hot dogs come with extra risk of foodborne health issues
Although hot dogs are still safe to eat after opening for a few days, their pre-cooked and causal form can suggest false stability. The USDA cautions that opened hot dogs only hold in the fridge for a single week, and unopened can last for two. Especially since popular hard sausages like pepperoni or salami can be stored in the fridge with no expiration, hot dogs are often falsely associated with such foods. It's all too easy to let a package of the product roll around the fridge for much longer, so note the shopping trip on the calendar.
For long-term storage, it's a better idea to throw the frankfurters in the freezer. Here, their shelf-life extends to a month or two — longer, but still drastically shorter than the window for fresh beef put into the freezer. Although, you can even freeze and thaw hot dog buns alongside; so rest assured there's some hope for delaying a hot dog dinner. Nevertheless, always proceed cautiously with the foodstuff. The CDC explains especially the elderly, young children, those pregnant, and immunosuppressed are at risk for listeria, so be extra careful when serving hot dogs to such demographics. You wouldn't want a family gathering to result in danger.