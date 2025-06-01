This Cheesy Zucchini Hack Is Changing The Sandwich Game
In the hunt to hack and enhance sandwiches, there are a slew of worthy side-quests to take on. Some offer the culinary adventurer ways to level up sandwiches by baking them, others offer hacks to keep them from getting soggy when wrapping them for travel. Sandwich lovers may be especially interested to learn that there's one hack that allows them to make bread substitutes out of zucchini and cheese. Executing this takes a little bit of work since there's a lot of shredding involved; but it's especially beneficial for anyone on the Keto diet, trying to cut down on carbs, or just wanting something new and interesting to try in the kitchen.
Making zucchini and cheese "bread" can be done with a mix of shredded zucchini, the cheese of choice (typically Parmesan or mozzarella, but just about any good and melty one will do), and an egg for mending everything together. The common recipe essentially creates patties that can be used as bread substitutes in sandwich or wrap recipes. There's also the option to throw in a dash of corn starch, which will assist nicely with the binding and add some texture. Corn starch may not be the most keto-friendly ingredient, but one tablespoon is only about 7.2 net carbs, meaning that it can be kept low in carbs if used sparingly. In this spirit, almond flour is a popular keto-friendly, low carb option that can be a great solution in giving the recipe a "bready" feeling — bonus points for anyone adding walnuts as the crust.
Let zucchini bread open your taste buds to a world of bread alternatives
If zucchini isn't your thing, there is the option to substitute it with cauliflower. Cauliflower bread is made similarly to its zucchini sibling, but it has the added benefit of a more bread-like texture due to its easy-to-mush texture. Of course, zucchini and cheese aren't the only ingredients that can make bread alternatives. Cloud bread is a keto-friendly, gluten-free option that uses a combination of eggs, cream cheese, and cream of tartar. It has a very mild flavor and texture that's similar to a thick omelette, meaning that it can fill that bread void in a BLTA or even as a burger bun. Anyone wanting it extra fluffy can also swap the cream of tartar and cream cheese with Greek yogurt.
In its loaf form, the egg and cheese in zucchini bread make it a great breakfast or brunch dish that can be enjoyed by the slice on its own, or with a spread of avocado. It's also versatile as adding an extra layer of mozzarella cheese, and throwing in a dash of garlic and herbs, can make it into cheesy garlic bread. Stepping away from the loaf format, flattening zucchini bread would transform the keto substitute into a tortilla, making it perfect for low-carb tacos or a sandwich wrap. When teamed with almond and coconut flour, zucchini bread can be formed into a deliciously savory muffin that can be eaten as a protein-packed snack. All of this truly shows that zucchini bread is a worthy addition to anyone's daily diet.