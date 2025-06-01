This Cheesy Zucchini Hack Is Changing The Sandwich Game

In the hunt to hack and enhance sandwiches, there are a slew of worthy side-quests to take on. Some offer the culinary adventurer ways to level up sandwiches by baking them, others offer hacks to keep them from getting soggy when wrapping them for travel. Sandwich lovers may be especially interested to learn that there's one hack that allows them to make bread substitutes out of zucchini and cheese. Executing this takes a little bit of work since there's a lot of shredding involved; but it's especially beneficial for anyone on the Keto diet, trying to cut down on carbs, or just wanting something new and interesting to try in the kitchen.

Making zucchini and cheese "bread" can be done with a mix of shredded zucchini, the cheese of choice (typically Parmesan or mozzarella, but just about any good and melty one will do), and an egg for mending everything together. The common recipe essentially creates patties that can be used as bread substitutes in sandwich or wrap recipes. There's also the option to throw in a dash of corn starch, which will assist nicely with the binding and add some texture. Corn starch may not be the most keto-friendly ingredient, but one tablespoon is only about 7.2 net carbs, meaning that it can be kept low in carbs if used sparingly. In this spirit, almond flour is a popular keto-friendly, low carb option that can be a great solution in giving the recipe a "bready" feeling — bonus points for anyone adding walnuts as the crust.