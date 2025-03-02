The Fluffy Bread That's Both Gluten-Free And Keto-Friendly
Just because you love the results you're getting from following a keto diet doesn't mean you don't crave a sandwich from time to time. If wrapping cold cuts in lettuce leaves has got you down, try making cloud bread, a substitute that's high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and gluten-free.
Although no one really knows the exact origin of cloud bread, many postulate its creation coincided with Atkins, a low-carb diet that became popular in the early 80s. Unlike traditional bread, it's slightly eggy, but relatively mild in flavor. Basic cloud bread is generally made with two simple ingredients: eggs and cream cheese, rather than yeast and flour. Some recipes also call for baking powder while others list cream of tartar, but the real rise in cloud bread comes from whipping the egg whites into stiff peaks. Light and fluffy, cloud bread might not be a thick slice of sourdough bread, but it's still a great solution that will kick that sandwich craving to the curb — especially if you have to follow a gluten-free or low-carb keto diet.
How to enjoy cloud bread at home
The key to customizing the flavor of your cloud bread all rests in the seasonings, so feel free to add any dry ingredients such as garlic powder, cayenne, thyme or even top it with sesame seeds. You can also give it a shot of tabasco or sriracha, just be careful not to add too much moisture or your cloud bread will fall apart. Try topping the baked rounds of cloud bread with tomato sauce and mozzarella for a mini-pizza, or go wild with more unexpected pizza toppings like mole sauce or a Napa cabbage kimchi.
Another trend circling social media over the past few years is a sweet version of cloud bread. Unless you're using sugar substitutes like erythritol or Stevia, adding sugar to your cloud bread flies in the face of everything Keto, but if going gluten-free is your only aim, go for it! The sweet recipe makes for a light, super-jiggly dessert and the addition of food coloring makes tearing it open that much more fun. Serve it with a decadent crème anglaise or fresh, sliced fruit for a quick, easy dessert anytime, day or night. Whether you're looking for a quick keto snack or a delicious gluten-free dessert, cloud bread makes for a great go-to.