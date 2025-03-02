The Fluffy Bread That's Both Gluten-Free And Keto-Friendly

Just because you love the results you're getting from following a keto diet doesn't mean you don't crave a sandwich from time to time. If wrapping cold cuts in lettuce leaves has got you down, try making cloud bread, a substitute that's high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and gluten-free.

Although no one really knows the exact origin of cloud bread, many postulate its creation coincided with Atkins, a low-carb diet that became popular in the early 80s. Unlike traditional bread, it's slightly eggy, but relatively mild in flavor. Basic cloud bread is generally made with two simple ingredients: eggs and cream cheese, rather than yeast and flour. Some recipes also call for baking powder while others list cream of tartar, but the real rise in cloud bread comes from whipping the egg whites into stiff peaks. Light and fluffy, cloud bread might not be a thick slice of sourdough bread, but it's still a great solution that will kick that sandwich craving to the curb — especially if you have to follow a gluten-free or low-carb keto diet.