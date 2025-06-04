How To Prepare Wood Ear Mushrooms Without Losing Their Signature Crunch Or Flavor

The name is spot-on. Wood ear mushrooms look like a crispy wooden ear growing out of the side of a tree. At first glance, wood ear mushrooms look a bit like a dried leaf, and it can take a discerning eye to notice these crunchy delicacies in the wild. When prepared correctly, the texture of these fungi is unique: They're pliable but crunchy. When you buy wood ear mushrooms, they'll typically be dried (it's always a good idea to keep dried mushrooms in your pantry), and you'll need to rehydrate them in warm or hot water prior to adding them to soups, stir-fries, or salads. Rehydrating won't take away their crunchy texture as long as you limit the soak time to around 10 to 30 minutes.

While the wood ear mushroom is just beginning to gain popularity in the Western world, it's long been a mainstay in Chinese cuisine, celebrated for its ability to soak up flavors and hold them within its many folds and pockets. For this reason, you'll get optimal flavor from your wood ear mushrooms if you serve them whole, or at least in larger chunks. Sliced smaller, they lose some of their flavor-saver status but still provide their own textural benefit to the dish.