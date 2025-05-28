The Arby's Ordering Hack For A Better French Dip Sandwich

For many fast food customers, Arby's can be a source of contention. Some people love the classic roast beef sandwiches, the beef 'n cheddar, the Jamocha shake, and that circular box full of seasoned curly fries. Others call the roast beef bland and complain about consistently poor service. Whether or not you love or hate the restaurant chain, you can't argue with its success. Since its founding in 1964, Arby's has expanded to more than 3,600 locations across the globe.

If you're one of those that swear by Arby's and its "we have the meats" vibes, then you'll likely be more than happy to get more bang for your buck when you visit the restaurant. When it comes to Arby's, you have plenty of ways to hack your way to an even better lunch or dinner.

One of the more popular items on the Arby's menu — with its own potential hack — is the French Dip & Swiss. The sandwich is a sure winner if you're looking for something warm and savory with an au jus dipping sauce that pairs perfectly. To hack your way to a better French Dip & Swiss, simply order an off-the-menu variation: the French Dip Max.