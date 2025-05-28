The Arby's Ordering Hack For A Better French Dip Sandwich
For many fast food customers, Arby's can be a source of contention. Some people love the classic roast beef sandwiches, the beef 'n cheddar, the Jamocha shake, and that circular box full of seasoned curly fries. Others call the roast beef bland and complain about consistently poor service. Whether or not you love or hate the restaurant chain, you can't argue with its success. Since its founding in 1964, Arby's has expanded to more than 3,600 locations across the globe.
If you're one of those that swear by Arby's and its "we have the meats" vibes, then you'll likely be more than happy to get more bang for your buck when you visit the restaurant. When it comes to Arby's, you have plenty of ways to hack your way to an even better lunch or dinner.
One of the more popular items on the Arby's menu — with its own potential hack — is the French Dip & Swiss. The sandwich is a sure winner if you're looking for something warm and savory with an au jus dipping sauce that pairs perfectly. To hack your way to a better French Dip & Swiss, simply order an off-the-menu variation: the French Dip Max.
What is Arby's French Dip Max?
Arby's has a wide range of off-the-menu items to choose from. Some, like the Super Roast Beef Sandwich, are well known. Others, such as the French Dip Max, might not get ordered as much. However, it's a pretty basic hack. The standard French Dip & Swiss comes with around 3.5 ounces of roast beef. The Max version doubles the meat to 7 ounces, with two slices of Swiss cheese, packed inside a soft sub roll. And, of course, this meatier version of the sandwich is still accompanied by a classic au jus sauce.
With more meat, you can expect a pricier sandwich. For example, the French Dip & Swiss sandwich costs $6.59 at our nearest location, and the meal with fries and a drink costs $10.99. Based on location, you should be ready to pay a few more dollars for the extra roast beef. And be prepared that not all of Arby's locations will be willing or able to offer an off-the-menu option like this. Another option to get the same result is to just order the regular French Dip & Swiss with extra roast beef. It never hurts to ask.
So whatever you think about Arby's, you have to admit that the restaurant chain is serious about packing its sandwiches full of tasty meat. The hearty French Dip & Swiss Max is just one more example of how Arby's meets its always "have the meats" promise.