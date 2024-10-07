Frank Sinatra Had His Favorite Grocery Store Dessert Delivered To Him Weekly
Entertainer Frank Sinatra is known for many things, from his distinctive voice and debonair style to his piercing blue eyes and playboy lifestyle. He was a long-standing member of The Rat Pack, a rowdy group of friends in the entertainment industry, which included Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., who worked and played together on both stage and screen. Ol' Blue Eyes enjoyed good cigars, a plate of clams casino, and Rusty Nails made with scotch and Drambuie, but did you also know he loved Entenmann's cakes?
Entenmann's was originally launched in 1898 by a young baker from Stuttgart, Germany named William Entenmann, delivering his goods to the people of Brooklyn in a horse-drawn cart. Today, nearly 125 years later, those all too familiar Entenmann's cakes, donuts, and pastries can be found in grocery stores across the country. In the 1950s, the bakery's crumb coffee cakes hit their stride and, according to Entenmann's website, were ordered for weekly delivery to The Chairman himself.
Entenmann's Crumb Coffee Cake
Today, Entenmann's is owned by Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., the largest bakery company in the United States which includes brand names such as Oroweat, Sara Lee and Thomas'. Though their cakes and cookies can be found all across the country, the crumb coffee cake beloved by Frank Sinatra is only available in some markets. If you can't find it in your local grocery market, you can always purchase it online.
If you've never tasted The Voice's frequently ordered treat, Entenmann's crumb coffee cake is a moist, buttery yellow cake topped with a crunchy, cinnamon crumble, a not-too-sweet cake that's perfect with a hot cup of tea or tall, icy glass of milk. As a child, this writer would delight in picking the cinnamony balls off the cake and popping them in her mouth before settling in for a bite. Once you have the opportunity to try it and share it with your family and friends, you'll instantly know why it was Frank Sinatra's favorite snack.