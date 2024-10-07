Frank Sinatra Had His Favorite Grocery Store Dessert Delivered To Him Weekly

Entertainer Frank Sinatra is known for many things, from his distinctive voice and debonair style to his piercing blue eyes and playboy lifestyle. He was a long-standing member of The Rat Pack, a rowdy group of friends in the entertainment industry, which included Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., who worked and played together on both stage and screen. Ol' Blue Eyes enjoyed good cigars, a plate of clams casino, and Rusty Nails made with scotch and Drambuie, but did you also know he loved Entenmann's cakes?

Entenmann's was originally launched in 1898 by a young baker from Stuttgart, Germany named William Entenmann, delivering his goods to the people of Brooklyn in a horse-drawn cart. Today, nearly 125 years later, those all too familiar Entenmann's cakes, donuts, and pastries can be found in grocery stores across the country. In the 1950s, the bakery's crumb coffee cakes hit their stride and, according to Entenmann's website, were ordered for weekly delivery to The Chairman himself.