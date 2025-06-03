Give Your Bedroom Closet Way More Space With This Clever Soda Can Hack

There are plenty of life-changing kitchen hacks to maximize space and organization, like using hanging baskets to clear up counter space or implementing cubbies to expand storage. If your kitchen is already perfectly organized, it's now time to focus on the bedroom. The secret to one hack lies in an item you might have thrown into the recycling bin. From here on out, pull the tabs off your empty soda cans before you recycle them — they are going to become your new favorite way to deal with closet clutter.

Once the soda tab is detached from the can, you'll need two wire hangers. The larger hole of the tab should be slid over the hook of the hanger, and rested at the neck, where the hook meets the hanger. The smaller, bottom hole of the soda tab will be facing down, and this is where you can now hook another wire hanger through the hole.

Now, you have two hangers stacked on top of one another. If you're mostly hanging shirts, sweaters, and jackets in the closet, vertical space in a closet often goes unused. With the stacked hangers, clothing can be hung vertically, with, say, one shirt on the top hanger and another on the bottom. You've now essentially doubled the closet space without spending any money on a fancy organizer or specialty hangers, as well as upcycled a previously useless item.