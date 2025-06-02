Combine This Powdered Drink Mix With Lemon-Lime Soda For Bubbly And Bold Margarita Flavor Without The Alcohol

While 7 Up and beer make for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail, sometimes you don't want — or can't have — the alcohol in your fun and refreshing beverages. Instead, reach for your favorite lemon-lime soda and a packet of Margaritaville's margarita drink mix. Its Singles To Go box comes with six pre-portioned sticks, so you don't have to worry about becoming a mixologist on the spot. Just pour a can of your soda into a cup, add one stick of margarita mix, combine, and enjoy.

Despite not having any alcohol, Margaritaville's margarita drink mix really evokes the flavors of, well, a margarita. When we tried this combo out, we didn't miss the alcohol at all. It had a bright, vibrant, citrusy taste, and the extra lemon-lime flavor from the Sprite we used made it a shoo-in for our favorite summery drinks. The carbonation keeps it nice and light, too, giving it extra crispness that a standard margarita doesn't have on its own. All in all, we rank this combo a 10-out-of-10 in being refreshing and having a super margarita flavor without any of the tequila.