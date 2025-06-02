Combine This Powdered Drink Mix With Lemon-Lime Soda For Bubbly And Bold Margarita Flavor Without The Alcohol
While 7 Up and beer make for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail, sometimes you don't want — or can't have — the alcohol in your fun and refreshing beverages. Instead, reach for your favorite lemon-lime soda and a packet of Margaritaville's margarita drink mix. Its Singles To Go box comes with six pre-portioned sticks, so you don't have to worry about becoming a mixologist on the spot. Just pour a can of your soda into a cup, add one stick of margarita mix, combine, and enjoy.
Despite not having any alcohol, Margaritaville's margarita drink mix really evokes the flavors of, well, a margarita. When we tried this combo out, we didn't miss the alcohol at all. It had a bright, vibrant, citrusy taste, and the extra lemon-lime flavor from the Sprite we used made it a shoo-in for our favorite summery drinks. The carbonation keeps it nice and light, too, giving it extra crispness that a standard margarita doesn't have on its own. All in all, we rank this combo a 10-out-of-10 in being refreshing and having a super margarita flavor without any of the tequila.
Best ways to enjoy your nonalcoholic margarita soda
Margaritaville's margarita drink mix soundly answers the question of whether or not you can enjoy margarita mix without tequila, but what about other add-ins outside of alcohol? We liked muddling in fresh lemons for an extra punch of bright citrus. Giving your glass a sugar or salt rim takes it even closer to a true margarita experience and is well-worth the slight bit of extra effort. We also tried adding in scoops of lemon sorbet instead of ice cubes for an even more decadent, chilly treat.
So, who would these tasty little drink sticks be good for? Personally, we suggest these drink mixes for anyone who wants a little bit of summer fun — without getting tipsy or dealing with a huge container of margarita mix. It's perfect for day trips or outings with friends, since you can easily tuck the individual packets into your bag. You don't have to worry about how long margarita mix is good for after opening with these singles, either; just rip 'em open on an as-needed basis, use the whole thing for one drink, and be on your merry way. Treat yourself (and your friends who inevitably steal some of your drink for themselves) by grabbing something hands-free, mess-free, and alcohol-free to enjoy this summer.