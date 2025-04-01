Can You Use Margarita Mix Without Tequila, Or Will It Ruin Your Drink?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are two ways to make a classic margarita. The traditional way involves adding lime juice and Cointreau (or another orange-flavored liqueur) to a cocktail shaker alongside some tequila; the brand and type of tequila is up to you, but lighter blanco tequila is most common. The other option is to blend tequila with some bottled margarita mix. The former undoubtedly has a higher-quality flavor, but the latter is the quicker, easier choice — and it's also great for making a margarita that eschews tequila altogether because no, you don't actually need tequila to make a successful cocktail using margarita mix.

Margarita mix contains similar ingredients to the traditional cocktail — a sweetener (typically something like cane sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or a sugar substitute like sucralose), plus citrus in the form of lime and sometimes orange juice. While it's designed to be used with tequila, the truth is that its flavors will pair well with a number of different alcohols. Mezcal is a no-brainer since it's also an agave spirit. There's also its hint of smokiness, which will nicely counterbalance the bright, sweet, sourness of the citrus. Vodka, which has a mild, almost neutral flavor, would work well for a clean and crisp sip. However, there are plenty of other options for tequila-free drinks made with margarita mix.