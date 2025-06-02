This Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain Is Behind The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks We've Tasted

Frozen mozzarella sticks can be hit or miss, but this popular chain restaurant knows how to do it right. Chowhound has ranked six frozen mozzarella stick brands from worst to best, and TGI Friday's ranked No. 1 based on a number of factors. TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks are more rectangular than stick-shaped, but this design allows for even more cheese to be stuffed inside. The breading on the outside is flavorful and seasoned beautifully, and didn't crumble after taking a bite. It also comes with its own marinara sauce, which is both smoky and sweet.

When ranking frozen mozzarella sticks, we assessed the cheese pull, breading, and the cheese-to-breading ratio of each brand. TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks excelled in every category, making it the best brand to buy frozen. Surprisingly, the frozen kind tops our ranking despite the fact that we usually advise against getting the dish at the restaurant itself. It's important to note we did not review every frozen mozzarella sticks brand out there, but if you're looking for a reliable and delicious brand, TGI Friday's is our top pick.