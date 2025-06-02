This Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain Is Behind The Best Frozen Mozzarella Sticks We've Tasted
Frozen mozzarella sticks can be hit or miss, but this popular chain restaurant knows how to do it right. Chowhound has ranked six frozen mozzarella stick brands from worst to best, and TGI Friday's ranked No. 1 based on a number of factors. TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks are more rectangular than stick-shaped, but this design allows for even more cheese to be stuffed inside. The breading on the outside is flavorful and seasoned beautifully, and didn't crumble after taking a bite. It also comes with its own marinara sauce, which is both smoky and sweet.
When ranking frozen mozzarella sticks, we assessed the cheese pull, breading, and the cheese-to-breading ratio of each brand. TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks excelled in every category, making it the best brand to buy frozen. Surprisingly, the frozen kind tops our ranking despite the fact that we usually advise against getting the dish at the restaurant itself. It's important to note we did not review every frozen mozzarella sticks brand out there, but if you're looking for a reliable and delicious brand, TGI Friday's is our top pick.
Why TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks reign supreme
When looking at the other brands we tried, TGI Friday's had many notable differences in terms of seasoning and quality. The worst brand of frozen mozzarella sticks that we tasted was Snapps, as the coating's flavor fell short and the gooey inside lacked that perfect consistency for a great cheese pull. What makes the TGI Friday's sticks stand out is the fact that you almost can't tell that they're store-bought. We aren't the only ones attesting to their greatness, since many other consumers have given these mozzarella sticks an exceptional review. Customer reviews of the product claim that they're flavorful and crispy with a phenomenal cheese pull.
Typically, frozen food isn't always the best option, and there are a number of store-bought items we recommend keeping out of your cart. However, the TGI Friday's mozzarella sticks are a must-buy item. They bake excellently in the oven and melt in your mouth on the first bite. What more could you ask for in a mozzarella stick? With their delicious pull and perfectly seasoned coating, these sticks deliver restaurant quality at home.