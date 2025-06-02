The Oily Reason Trader Joe's Shoppers Say You Should Avoid Buying Its Frozen Chile Rellenos
Chile rellenos, a tasty combo of cheese stuck into poblano peppers and fried, are a Mexican food must-have for many. However, next time you're craving it, stay away from the Trader Joe's version. While there are a number of delicious meals that you should always buy at Trader Joe's, shoppers have strong opinions on the store's chile rellenos, and they're not good.
Numerous shoppers complain that the chile rellenos from Trader Joe's are disgustingly oily, even leaving their mouths coated with grease. Other customer reviews of the chile rellenos include grumbles that the sauce is watery and the recipe is too spicy. One buyer on Reddit went so far as to share that the meal is the "the single worst item I have ever gotten from TJ's." There are also texture issues with the store's chile rellenos, with a reviewer saying, "I air fried, so they had a crisp texture that oddly disintegrated in my mouth (it's what I envision the texture of melting Styrofoam would feel like in my mouth)." However, not every reviewer is totally repulsed, and some customers suggested that air frying the frozen meal longer than recommended can help make it crispier. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's "try before you buy" policy is up to the individual store, so if you decide to go ahead and try the chile rellenos but don't like them, you may not get your money back.
Make your own chile rellenos
If you're craving chile rellenos, your options aren't limited to the Trader Joe's version or ordering from a restaurant. They're fairly easy to make on your own. For a home-cooked chile rellenos recipe, all you'll need are a few ingredients: poblano peppers, Monterey jack cheese, flour, eggs, and oil. First, mix up the eggs. Then slice open the poblano pepper toward the top, and remove as many veins and seeds as possible. Fill the pepper up with cheese, coat it with the mixed eggs, then coat it in flour, and drop it in the oil, frying until the pepper is nice and crispy.
There are a number of variations on this basic recipe. Some people like to use Oaxaca cheese instead of Monterey, which is more traditional. You also may want to consider adding in carnitas or shredded chicken to make the dish heartier. Additionally, some recipes suggest roasting the peppers in the oven until they're a little bit black and before you stuff them and fry them up. The dish is also delicious when served with rice, beans, or extra salsa.