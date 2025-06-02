The Oily Reason Trader Joe's Shoppers Say You Should Avoid Buying Its Frozen Chile Rellenos

Chile rellenos, a tasty combo of cheese stuck into poblano peppers and fried, are a Mexican food must-have for many. However, next time you're craving it, stay away from the Trader Joe's version. While there are a number of delicious meals that you should always buy at Trader Joe's, shoppers have strong opinions on the store's chile rellenos, and they're not good.

Numerous shoppers complain that the chile rellenos from Trader Joe's are disgustingly oily, even leaving their mouths coated with grease. Other customer reviews of the chile rellenos include grumbles that the sauce is watery and the recipe is too spicy. One buyer on Reddit went so far as to share that the meal is the "the single worst item I have ever gotten from TJ's." There are also texture issues with the store's chile rellenos, with a reviewer saying, "I air fried, so they had a crisp texture that oddly disintegrated in my mouth (it's what I envision the texture of melting Styrofoam would feel like in my mouth)." However, not every reviewer is totally repulsed, and some customers suggested that air frying the frozen meal longer than recommended can help make it crispier. Unfortunately, Trader Joe's "try before you buy" policy is up to the individual store, so if you decide to go ahead and try the chile rellenos but don't like them, you may not get your money back.