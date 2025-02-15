What Was Trader Joe's 'Try Before You Buy' Policy?
Trader Joe's, with its tiki-themed decor, creative snack food choices, and seemingly impossibly cheap wine, has a cult following of grocery devotees. There's a lot to love about the grocery chain, but its customer-first policies are perhaps chief among them. However, there is one such customer-favored policy that may, or at least partially be, a thing of the past. And, yes, we have COVID to blame.
Before the 2020 pandemic, at every Trader Joe's location, you could try (nearly) any item prior to purchasing, just to make sure that you like it. This "try before you buy" policy did not extend to every item. For instance, products such as raw meat, eggs, and some frozen foods aren't easily prepared for samples, and therefore could not be divvied up before purchasing. But for all other treats, you would just have to ask a team member to help you try a certain food item. They would then open the package and give you a sample to try. Any leftover product would then be placed in the break room for employees to try at their own discretion. So, there was never any worry that products were being unduly wasted or disposed of.
Now, this policy isn't totally extinct, as some stores still do adhere to this policy, but it seems to be operating on a store to store basis and is up to your individual store's discretion and policies. Instead, some stores suggest utilizing Trader Joe's liberal return policy, which allows full refunds on most items.
How to get the most out of Trader Joe's return policy
The "try before you buy" policy isn't completely obsolete. According to one user on the r/traderjoes subreddit, "...a few are saying it can still be done if the store is doing demos." However, it's important to remember that this is not a universal practice, and your local Trader Joe's may not allow it. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a very generous return policy. If you buy something that doesn't suit your tastes, simply bring it back with the receipt and take it to the manager's desk. No matter what your issue with the product, you will be issued a full refund. Don't have the receipt? No worries. Trader Joe's can still accept the return. But what about the product? What if you don't have it with you? Well, you're in luck, as your return can still be accepted.
You can even return an item without your receipt or the product in question. You might be asked for feedback on the item, but you are under no obligation to answer or give any specific complaint. Simply not liking an item is reason enough to return. Now, things can be a bit more complicated if you're returning alcohol. Many states have differing laws on alcohol sales and returns. So, your Trader Joe's may not be able to refund you for an open bottle of beer, wine, or liquor. However, you will most likely be eligible for an exchange. With that in mind, feel free to purchase a shiny new product (we're looking at you, Everything But The Elote Seasoning) even if you don't know if you'll like it or not.