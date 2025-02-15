What Was Trader Joe's 'Try Before You Buy' Policy?

Trader Joe's, with its tiki-themed decor, creative snack food choices, and seemingly impossibly cheap wine, has a cult following of grocery devotees. There's a lot to love about the grocery chain, but its customer-first policies are perhaps chief among them. However, there is one such customer-favored policy that may, or at least partially be, a thing of the past. And, yes, we have COVID to blame.

Before the 2020 pandemic, at every Trader Joe's location, you could try (nearly) any item prior to purchasing, just to make sure that you like it. This "try before you buy" policy did not extend to every item. For instance, products such as raw meat, eggs, and some frozen foods aren't easily prepared for samples, and therefore could not be divvied up before purchasing. But for all other treats, you would just have to ask a team member to help you try a certain food item. They would then open the package and give you a sample to try. Any leftover product would then be placed in the break room for employees to try at their own discretion. So, there was never any worry that products were being unduly wasted or disposed of.

Now, this policy isn't totally extinct, as some stores still do adhere to this policy, but it seems to be operating on a store to store basis and is up to your individual store's discretion and policies. Instead, some stores suggest utilizing Trader Joe's liberal return policy, which allows full refunds on most items.