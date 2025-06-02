Turn Your Filet-O-Fish Into A Crispy Burrito With A Weirdly Genius Trick

It seems like there's a new fast food hack every time you open TikTok, but every once in a while, one pops up that makes you wonder how no one thought of it sooner. That's exactly how we feel about the latest mind-blowing transformation of turning the beloved McDonald's Filet-O-Fish into a delicious, cheesy fish burrito.

As concepts go, it's pretty simple to execute. You just take the fish fillet from a Filet-O-Fish and place it in a flour tortilla. Load the tortilla up with extra tartar sauce (if you're using store-bought tartar sauce, give it an upgrade with two ingredients), then throw in a couple slices of cheese before folding in the edges and folding the whole thing in half. Place your new fish burrito in a pan until the exterior is crisp and the inside is gorgeously melty and cheesy. This clever hack solves another fast food issue: portability. While the original sandwich has to be held with both hands to stop it falling apart, a flat burrito shape keeps it all happily contained for your enjoyment.