Turn Your Filet-O-Fish Into A Crispy Burrito With A Weirdly Genius Trick
It seems like there's a new fast food hack every time you open TikTok, but every once in a while, one pops up that makes you wonder how no one thought of it sooner. That's exactly how we feel about the latest mind-blowing transformation of turning the beloved McDonald's Filet-O-Fish into a delicious, cheesy fish burrito.
As concepts go, it's pretty simple to execute. You just take the fish fillet from a Filet-O-Fish and place it in a flour tortilla. Load the tortilla up with extra tartar sauce (if you're using store-bought tartar sauce, give it an upgrade with two ingredients), then throw in a couple slices of cheese before folding in the edges and folding the whole thing in half. Place your new fish burrito in a pan until the exterior is crisp and the inside is gorgeously melty and cheesy. This clever hack solves another fast food issue: portability. While the original sandwich has to be held with both hands to stop it falling apart, a flat burrito shape keeps it all happily contained for your enjoyment.
Ways to elevate your fish burrito
The fish burrito is basic in form, but, of course, we love to elevate food at Chowhound. For example, simply adding in an extra handful of shredded cheese makes the whole thing even gooier. If you want a more homemade effect, a scratch-made tartar sauce comprised of mayo, mustard, chopped pickles, capers, and fresh dill takes things to new levels. If you want to be even more creative, avoid the drive-thru and make a fish fillet from scratch — just remember to add one step before coating your fish fillet in panko breadcrumbs.
To assemble it all properly, cheese on both sides creates a perfect melty effect and placing your fish fillet diagonally makes for a perfect fit across the tortilla. The result is a satisfying ratio of crispy exterior to juicy interior, which makes for a completely new way to enjoy a fast food classic. That's impressive, even considering the documentary-worthy history of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.