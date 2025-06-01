Beer Pong's Origin Story Is A Mess, And No One Agrees On Who Invented It

If you've ever been to a frat party (or to college in general) or a sports tailgate, you've probably played a beer-based drinking game. Given its ubiquity, there's a strong chance that game was beer pong, sometimes referred to simply as "pong" or confusingly, "Beirut." Since the mid-20th century, barely-legal college students (and the young at heart) have been engaging in this storied beer drinking tradition that's equal parts bonding and boozing, and it has even evolved into a serious tournament sport. While the basic objective of beer pong is simple — land a ping pong ball in your opponent's cup, forcing them to drink its contents and remove it from the board — its origin story is anything but.

Most accounts trace the game's genesis back to the hallowed fraternity basements of New Hampshire's Dartmouth College. According to The Dartmouth Review, "the first reported game of pong was played in the mid-1950s," though it didn't gain widespread popularity until the 1970s. Legend says that the game was invented after students left cups of beer on a ping pong table and players began aiming for them with their paddles. Dartmouth students still honor this gameplay to this day. Most of the world, however, plays beer pong entirely paddle-less, with players instead tossing the ball across the table, though some consider this a different game entirely — the aforementioned Beirut. The origins of paddle-free beer pong are hotly contested, with different U.S. colleges and companies staking their claims to its legacy.