The Oreo Hack That Makes Homemade Cupcakes 10 Times Better

As the best-selling cookie in the world, it's no wonder people find ways to add Oreo cookies to just about anything. From ice cream and truffles to cheesecake, pancakes, and even dessert lasagna, Oreos have taken on a life of their own, a brand name that has entered the household lexicons in over 100 different countries, from Peru and Argentina to Malaysia and Vietnam. Though it's one of thousands of different recipes, adding halved Oreos (the good half with the frosting, of course!) to the bottom of your next batch of cupcakes is a sure way to boost your dessert-making cred.

While there are quite a few recipes out there exclaiming the wonders of adding entire Oreo cookies to the bottom of your cupcakes, one content creator on TikTok offered a slightly different take that seems to make a satisfying difference. Splitting the Oreos in half and placing the frosted side at the bottom of your cupcakes, frosted side up, causes the creamy Oreo filling to melt into the cupcake batter and softens the chocolate cookie a bit, but the crispness remains.