The Oreo Hack That Makes Homemade Cupcakes 10 Times Better
As the best-selling cookie in the world, it's no wonder people find ways to add Oreo cookies to just about anything. From ice cream and truffles to cheesecake, pancakes, and even dessert lasagna, Oreos have taken on a life of their own, a brand name that has entered the household lexicons in over 100 different countries, from Peru and Argentina to Malaysia and Vietnam. Though it's one of thousands of different recipes, adding halved Oreos (the good half with the frosting, of course!) to the bottom of your next batch of cupcakes is a sure way to boost your dessert-making cred.
While there are quite a few recipes out there exclaiming the wonders of adding entire Oreo cookies to the bottom of your cupcakes, one content creator on TikTok offered a slightly different take that seems to make a satisfying difference. Splitting the Oreos in half and placing the frosted side at the bottom of your cupcakes, frosted side up, causes the creamy Oreo filling to melt into the cupcake batter and softens the chocolate cookie a bit, but the crispness remains.
Flavor options for this Oreo cupcake hack
Admittedly, the original crispy, chocolate Oreos could conceivably be good at the bottom of just about any flavor cupcake, but with all of the fun options available, why not mix it up? Pair Oreo's new Chocolate Covered Pretzel flavor with strawberry cupcakes, try the Lemon Golden Sandwich Cookies for a tart surprise at the bottom of blueberry cupcakes or muffins, or add Birthday Cake Flavored Golden Sandwich Cookies for a sweet surprise at the bottom of deceivingly simple vanilla cupcakes.
While some camps have strong opinions about which new Oreo flavors are the best Nabisco has ever made, many people stick to the original; after all, nostalgia is a powerful motivator. But be sure to check the ingredient list the next time you buy the signature sandwich cookie, as there's a noted difference between the Oreos you buy at Costco and the ones at your local grocery store.