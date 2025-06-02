The Texas Roadhouse Ingredient That Will Make The Best Rice Krispies Treats Of Your Life
Rice Krispies treats are dessert simplicity at its best. Melted butter, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies cereal (or a favorite dupe brand) make for an easy sweet treat that everyone likes to eat. Rice Krispies treats' origin story dates all the way back to the 1930s, and while its base recipe has remained consistent, this cereal bar leaves plenty of room to make it your own. Enter Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter. While some say corn syrup is the secret ingredient to a gooey, chewy Rice Krispies treat, this butter is a taste game changer.
Swapping out regular butter for this restaurant chain's beloved sweet, creamy, and spicy version will transform the taste of sticky, gooey treats in all the right ways. The purpose of the butter in a Rice Krispies treat is to prevent the marshmallows and cereal from sticking to the pot, while adding a rich, but mild buttery taste. When you use a honey cinnamon butter, it is still going to do its job, but the added flavor will elevate every bite. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter is whipped, which means your crunchy comfort treats are going to be lighter, more airy, and delicate, but just as satisfying.
How much butter should you add?
This is an ingredient substitute that may take a batch or two to perfect. A little butter goes a long way. The original recipe for Rice Krispies treats calls for 3 tablespoons, but you may want to experiment to find just the right amount so they aren't swimming in a pool of butter. Too much butter will cause them to become soggy, so be conservative to start. You can always add a little more if they look too dry.
While you can purchase Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter, you don't have to drive all the way to this chain to get it. Walmart has a copycat version, along with the Texas Roadhouse official, that will work. Which is better, Walmart's or Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon honey butter? We don't want to get into that food fight. Each is delicious, and in this dessert, it will be hard to differentiate. So, feel free to use whatever type of whipped honey cinnamon butter you can find. You can even make it yourself. If you like the way Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter tastes in this baked good, check out the other ingredients you can add to Rice Krispies treats to kick up this simple recipe even more.