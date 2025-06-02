The Texas Roadhouse Ingredient That Will Make The Best Rice Krispies Treats Of Your Life

This is an ingredient substitute that may take a batch or two to perfect. A little butter goes a long way. The original recipe for Rice Krispies treats calls for 3 tablespoons, but you may want to experiment to find just the right amount so they aren't swimming in a pool of butter. Too much butter will cause them to become soggy, so be conservative to start. You can always add a little more if they look too dry.

While you can purchase Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter, you don't have to drive all the way to this chain to get it. Walmart has a copycat version, along with the Texas Roadhouse official, that will work. Which is better, Walmart's or Texas Roadhouse's cinnamon honey butter? We don't want to get into that food fight. Each is delicious, and in this dessert, it will be hard to differentiate. So, feel free to use whatever type of whipped honey cinnamon butter you can find. You can even make it yourself. If you like the way Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter tastes in this baked good, check out the other ingredients you can add to Rice Krispies treats to kick up this simple recipe even more.