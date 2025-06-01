The One Step That Will Make Or Break Your Espresso Martini Jell-O Shots

If you're looking for a fun yet sophisticated boozy addition to your next summer get-together, you can't go wrong with espresso martini Jell-O shots. Often, they're made in layers: a dark, translucent Kahlua-and-espresso layer underneath a lighter, creamy layer infused with that other vital espresso martini element, vodka. The layering not only looks pleasing on the buffet table, it also makes the shots a more interesting culinary experience, with the contrasting tastes and textures.

While espresso martini Jell-O shots are made in much the same way as your typical rainbow-colored Jell-O shots, there's one important distinction. When using unflavored gelatin sheets or powder (which you'll need for these shots), you must first bloom the gelatin in cold liquid. Blooming, in essence, is just preparing your gelatin to eventually set properly, without becoming too gooey or fragile. Using hot water instead of cold will cause the gelatin granules to swell unevenly, which won't translate to a smooth and pleasing texture later.

If you're used to making rainbow-colored Jell-O shots, you may be thinking, "I never bloom my Jell-O!" And in fact, the first step when preparing packaged Jell-O is to dissolve it in hot water. This is because the gelatin present in the Jell-O has already been processed and combined with other ingredients, making further blooming unnecessary.