The Best Place To Eat Near Yosemite Is At This Gas Station

Because of its mouth-watering menu items, it's impossible to order the wrong thing, but trying out the most popular ones — especially on your first visit — is imperative for an even more remarkable time. The fish tacos, in particular, promise a soulful plate wrapped in a flour tortilla, worthy of being crowned the crowd favorite. Each order of fish tacos comes with two varieties — one is sweet, swirling with flavors of mango salsa, while the other one has a savory punch, thanks to the ginger coleslaw. It's also one of the first few dishes to pop up on the deli's now lengthier menu. It's a bit on the expensive side, much like the other menu items, but that doesn't stop hungry visitors from ordering a piece. Plus, it comes in ample servings and high-quality ingredients, making it a good bang for your buck. Aside from fish tacos, fans of this Yosemite gas station gem would also tell you to try the buffalo meatloaf. While it lacks a robust buffalo taste, it's still perfectly juicy and delicious.

The Whoa Nellie Deli attracts quite a diverse mix of crowds, including travelers passing by to hike and appreciate the views in the area, and locals who just want to indulge in the picturesque setting — and now, perhaps you, too. It sets a new standard for gas stations all over the country, completing the holy trifecta of a good dining experience: spectacular sights, delicious meals, and exciting adventures ahead.