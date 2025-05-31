The Best Place To Eat Near Yosemite Is At This Gas Station
Gas station food is notorious for being unappetizing, and while that's mostly true, there are some spots that might just reveal a pleasant surprise — ones that don't come with a soulless, drab interior. Take the Whoa Nellie Deli, for example, an unassuming retreat that will make the pit stop one of the highlights of your trip. It offers a nice breather, especially if you've been stuck inside the car the whole day. Aside from its welcoming interior, adorned with white walls and wood accents that attract a generous amount of natural light, it has a certain charm that's underscored by its location. Its expansive windows perfectly capture the serene Mono Lake and the towering Dana Plateau, like a snapshot on a pretty postcard.
It might be one of the best delis in America just for its views alone, but the scenery at the Whoa Nellie Deli isn't all for show. The food is equally impressive and worth the stop or a visit on its own. It has comforting breakfast favorites like pancakes, and even quick and easy bites like sandwiches you'd go on a road trip for.
The Whoa Nellie Deli's best hits
Because of its mouth-watering menu items, it's impossible to order the wrong thing, but trying out the most popular ones — especially on your first visit — is imperative for an even more remarkable time. The fish tacos, in particular, promise a soulful plate wrapped in a flour tortilla, worthy of being crowned the crowd favorite. Each order of fish tacos comes with two varieties — one is sweet, swirling with flavors of mango salsa, while the other one has a savory punch, thanks to the ginger coleslaw. It's also one of the first few dishes to pop up on the deli's now lengthier menu. It's a bit on the expensive side, much like the other menu items, but that doesn't stop hungry visitors from ordering a piece. Plus, it comes in ample servings and high-quality ingredients, making it a good bang for your buck. Aside from fish tacos, fans of this Yosemite gas station gem would also tell you to try the buffalo meatloaf. While it lacks a robust buffalo taste, it's still perfectly juicy and delicious.
The Whoa Nellie Deli attracts quite a diverse mix of crowds, including travelers passing by to hike and appreciate the views in the area, and locals who just want to indulge in the picturesque setting — and now, perhaps you, too. It sets a new standard for gas stations all over the country, completing the holy trifecta of a good dining experience: spectacular sights, delicious meals, and exciting adventures ahead.