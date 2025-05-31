This Spinning Peanut Butter Hack Will Bring The Last Of Your Jar To The Top

Whether you are making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with savory jam or baking up a batch of your favorite peanut butter cookies, getting every last smear of this spread is imperative. The waste not, want not philosophy is never more applicable than when it comes to the beloved peanut butter. If you've ever been the one to bear the burden of scraping the very last of it from the jar, then you know what a true labor of love it is. It's a lot of work. However, thanks to TikTok, there is a spinning hack that might help ease the work of this task.

According to user @upcharge101 on the social media platform, if you spin the container of peanut butter on the floor, you will be able to get what is stuck to the bottom and on the sides to rise to the top of the container, closer to the lid. The spinning motion introduces air and helps fluff up the peanut butter again. It takes quite a few spins for this trick to manifest its results, but once the jar of peanut butter has been spun rather vigorously, several times, the contents look creamy and lush.