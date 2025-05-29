How To Add Chrome To Your Kitchen Without Breaking The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chrome has come in and out of popularity since its debut in the 1920s. Its sleek, silver finish is again making a strong comeback, and fortunately, you don't need a super expensive full kitchen renovation to incorporate it into your home. Chrome cabinet knobs, drawer handles, or chrome-accented chairs or bar stools are inexpensive, simple home upgrades that require little more than a screwdriver.

Incorporating chrome accents around your kitchen can be as budget-friendly as buying and installing a 10-pack of Askano Polished Chrome Curved Kitchen Cabinet Handle Pulls for just over $20. As for larger items, a pair of Flash Furniture White Plastic Chairs with Chrome Bases can run under $150. Even compared to other finishes with a similar appearance, like polished nickel, chrome hardware is much more affordable, often costing about half as much. Chrome-plated doorknobs, for instance, typically sell for around $15, whereas polished nickel options will average around $30.

This cost-effective approach has caught the eye of older members of Gen Z, with their social media posts showcasing chrome as an affordable solution for kitchen upgrades amid rising inflation. And it's easy to see why: Chrome not only offers a sleek appearance, but its versatility allows it to work with almost any style. While there are many other vintage kitchen trends with their own appeal, chrome's affordability is certainly part of its draw. However, chrome's true value becomes clear when you experience the unexpected benefits.