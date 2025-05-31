Give Your Boxed Cake Mix A Homemade Touch With This Easy Liquid Swap

It's 2025 — what are you still doing following the instructions on the cake mix box?! There are so many easy ways to upgrade boxed cake mix while still keeping the whole thing far simpler than baking a cake from scratch. Most boxed cake mix calls for water, oil, and egg, all of which help add moisture and structure to the cake. The mix itself really has all the basic things you need: flavor, leavening, and texture. So, really, you can add your own ingredients to make boxed cake mix taste homemade. You've probably heard that baking is a science, but we're not changing the experiment, just swapping the formula around.

First: Get rid of the water. All it does in a boxed mix is add moisture so you're not left with a dry, crumbly mess. Swap it for milk, and you'll be satisfied, but swap it for buttermilk and you'll feel like the Cake Boss. Milk instead of water means more fat, which almost always translates to a more moist, flavorful, hearty bite of cake. But buttermilk takes this up a notch with its extra acidity. This acidity tenderizes the gluten and give you a moister bite and softer crumb in whatever flavor cake you're making — from vanilla to red velvet to chocolate. Actually, it can make red velvet cakes even better, since they're typically made with finer ingredients. Just remember: Because buttermilk is thicker than water, you may want to use slightly more than the box calls for.