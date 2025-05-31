Give Fast Food A Break And Snag These Chicken Strips From Aldi Instead
Sometimes, fast food chicken nuggets and tenders are just the best. When ordered on-site, they're typically warm, crispy, and delicious. While it's not the same for every fast food joint, there are some chain restaurants that use quality chicken so you can enojy better choices. All that said, ordering out can really add up. Kirkwood crispy chicken strips, found in the frozen aisle at Aldi, are a great alternative that saves you a few bucks.
Landing on Chowhound's list of 10 chicken products to buy at Aldi (and two to avoid), our reviewer praised these chicken strips for being ultra crispy, explaining that the crusty exterior is what makes them so good. She noted that they had a better texture and flavor compared to Aldi's Kirkwood frozen chicken nuggets. People have taken to social media to laud the chicken tenders, too, with some claiming they're the best on the market. One mom on TikTok shared that even her son, who is a picky eater, is a fan of the breaded strips. Coming in a 25-ounce bag for about $9, the frozen fritters are made using chicken rib meat. Simply toss 'em in the oven or an air fryer to enjoy.
What to eat with Aldi's chicken strips
Once you've cooked your chicken strips, the pairing options are endless. To get some of your greens in, consider slicing the strips and throwing them on a salad drizzled with a tangy honey mustard dressing, or a classic Caesar salad. The former serves as an ideal riff on the popular chicken tenders-and-honey mustard combo. They would also be tasty eaten alongside a flavor-packed Mediterranean orzo salad or a vinegary coleslaw. Similarly, you could roast veggies such as zucchini, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or asparagus to eat alongside your tenders.
There's also no shame in eating them on their own or with french fries, as they're often offered at fast food restaurants. Bake your favorite frozen french fries and grab your go-to dipping sauce and dunk away. Chicken strips are complemented nicely by a bunch of different sauces, from acidic barbecue or creamy ranch to Asian-inspired sweet-and-sour variations.