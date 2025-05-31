Give Fast Food A Break And Snag These Chicken Strips From Aldi Instead

Sometimes, fast food chicken nuggets and tenders are just the best. When ordered on-site, they're typically warm, crispy, and delicious. While it's not the same for every fast food joint, there are some chain restaurants that use quality chicken so you can enojy better choices. All that said, ordering out can really add up. Kirkwood crispy chicken strips, found in the frozen aisle at Aldi, are a great alternative that saves you a few bucks.

Landing on Chowhound's list of 10 chicken products to buy at Aldi (and two to avoid), our reviewer praised these chicken strips for being ultra crispy, explaining that the crusty exterior is what makes them so good. She noted that they had a better texture and flavor compared to Aldi's Kirkwood frozen chicken nuggets. People have taken to social media to laud the chicken tenders, too, with some claiming they're the best on the market. One mom on TikTok shared that even her son, who is a picky eater, is a fan of the breaded strips. Coming in a 25-ounce bag for about $9, the frozen fritters are made using chicken rib meat. Simply toss 'em in the oven or an air fryer to enjoy.