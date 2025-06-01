The 3-Ingredient Whiskey Drink That's Also One Of The World's Oldest Cocktails

Although it's now a foundation of cocktail-making, the three ingredient drink template hadn't always been around. Yet mixing together three ingredients to form a boozy drink is a centuries-old technique. What got the ball rolling was a drink known as milk punch, a blend that got its start in England in the late 1600s. This tipple consists of whiskey, whole milk, and sugar — shaken with ice and enjoyed cold.

This simple combination endured in popularity, and nowadays, such a creation is strongly associated with New Orleans, where you'll find several noted businesses serving up the drink for brunch. And although the duo of dairy and liquor went out of fashion for a while, the early 2000s saw reignited intrigue in milk-washing technique, once again placing milk and booze pairings on the map. So pay some respects to cocktail history — and enjoy a delicious beverage — by shaking up this delightful trio.