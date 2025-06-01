The 3-Ingredient Whiskey Drink That's Also One Of The World's Oldest Cocktails
Although it's now a foundation of cocktail-making, the three ingredient drink template hadn't always been around. Yet mixing together three ingredients to form a boozy drink is a centuries-old technique. What got the ball rolling was a drink known as milk punch, a blend that got its start in England in the late 1600s. This tipple consists of whiskey, whole milk, and sugar — shaken with ice and enjoyed cold.
This simple combination endured in popularity, and nowadays, such a creation is strongly associated with New Orleans, where you'll find several noted businesses serving up the drink for brunch. And although the duo of dairy and liquor went out of fashion for a while, the early 2000s saw reignited intrigue in milk-washing technique, once again placing milk and booze pairings on the map. So pay some respects to cocktail history — and enjoy a delicious beverage — by shaking up this delightful trio.
Craft a simple milk punch to try a centuries old cocktail
Shake up a whiskey milk punch, and you'll get a terrifically textured cocktail that's also a canvas for further flavors. The key aspect of the cocktail is the fat; you'll definitely want whole milk for the task. Its consistency lends a nice and rich mouthfeel, which shines especially when chilled with ice. For the sweetener, you whip up your own simple syrup, but you can also use this as an excellent opportunity for flavored syrups like vanilla, maple, or birch syrup for a top-shelf rendition.
Historically, this drink has been made with bourbon (and sometimes brandy); indeed the sweeter dessert-like notes common in the spirit meld well with dairy. Yet, there's also delicious potential with using a bold Scotch, or a wheat-based whiskey known for its more delicate profile. Just reach for a spirit that brings spice, vanilla, or caramel; conversely, avoid over-proof and harsh whiskeys, as they'll clash with the dairy. And if you're ok with breaking the three-ingredient formula, then finalize with a garnish of bitters, cinnamon, or nutmeg atop, creating an aromatic, creamy, and delicious drink.