Sweet Baby Ray's Brings A Twist To This Cheesy Dip

Queso on its own is a perfect, moreish, cheesy dip. It'll steal the show whether you're making it for a party, a small get-together, or even just for yourself. But did you know you can bring new life to your favorite queso recipe with just one ingredient? Sweet Baby Ray's sauce is the perfect add-in to queso, and it's a cinch to do. First, just make your favorite queso recipe or buy a jar from your local grocery store—and you can upgrade a jar of store-bought queso with one particular seasoning (paprika, for the curious) to make it even better. Next, grab a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's sauce and add 1 to 3 tablespoons into your queso dip, depending on flavor preference. Mix it up, drizzle a little more Sweet Baby Ray's on top, and serve.

The sweet secret behind Sweet Baby Ray's iconic BBQ sauce is the high fructose corn syrup and molasses, which give it a rich, honey-like taste, and that's what gives your cheesy dip a whole new level of flavor in turn. Salty-sweet flavor pairings are super popular; just think about charcuterie boards where honey and cheese pairings are all the rage or the classic act of dipping your favorite fast food fries into a thick, sweet milkshake. This applies to queso, too. The salty punch of the cheese goes well with the tangy sweetness of a good BBQ sauce, and it'll only take one taste to believe us.