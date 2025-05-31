How To Make A Gyro-Inspired Sandwich Without A Rotisserie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The gyro is an iconic sandwich that has made quite a name for itself around the world. Encased in pita and drenched in creamy tzatziki, crispy red onions, and fresh tomatoes, this iconic staple of Greek cuisine is unbeatable. And, of course, there is the star ingredient: tender, succulent pieces shaved off a rotating chunk of spiced meat roasting on a standing rotisserie. In Greece, the sandwich's motherland, pork, lamb, or chicken are common meats, but the version readily available in the United States is a pretty reasonable alternative: a mix of lamb and beef with a blend of gyro seasoning. Chances are, however, you probably don't have a spit in your house. That's not surprising; a standing rotisserie isn't exactly a normal home cook appliance. But don't let that stop you from recreating this delicious ensemble in the luxury of your own kitchen.

To make this legendary Greek sandwich at home, you have plenty of options, like a ground beef gyro that brings plenty of flavor, but if you want a true American-style gyro experience, you can mix your choice of meat or meats together with seasonings in a food processer for a cohesive mixture you can bake in a loaf. Once your loaf is cooked, simply slice off thin pieces of meat and give them a flash fry in a skillet on high heat to get that crispiness that Greek gyro meat is known for, the kind that usually comes from being kissed by the heat of a rotisserie.