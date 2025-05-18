The Cool, Creamy Condiment Your Pulled Pork Sandwich Needs ASAP

Pulled pork is not just delicious, it is practically a way of life for some dedicated barbecue enthusiasts, with entire restaurants being dedicated to it. The tender pork, slowly cooked to smoky, well-seasoned perfection, is a mouthwatering ode to American cuisine. It's incredibly easy to make in a slow cooker and, when used in a sandwich, it makes the perfect meal. You've got your carbs from the soft bun, a protein punch from the meat, and if you top it with a crispy coleslaw, you can fill your vegetable quota while creating an incredible blend of textures and flavors. And from there, you can customize it to your heart's delight with pickles, lettuce, barbecue sauce, and so much more.

But one way to upgrade your favorite pulled pork sandwich is one you may not have thought of but really should. ASAP. Tzatziki, the creamy Greek condiment made of yogurt, cucumber, and garlic is the condiment for your sandwich that you didn't realize you were missing. Once you try it, chances are you'll never go back to a plain old boring tzatziki-less pulled pork sandwich again. This classic Greek sauce goes beautifully with meat — there is a reason it is a core ingredient in a gyros sandwich — and pork is a particularly ideal pairing. You have options when using it: You can add it to your coleslaw for a unique twist, or you can skip the coleslaw altogether and let the cucumbers in the tzatziki give you the crunch you expect.