The Cool, Creamy Condiment Your Pulled Pork Sandwich Needs ASAP
Pulled pork is not just delicious, it is practically a way of life for some dedicated barbecue enthusiasts, with entire restaurants being dedicated to it. The tender pork, slowly cooked to smoky, well-seasoned perfection, is a mouthwatering ode to American cuisine. It's incredibly easy to make in a slow cooker and, when used in a sandwich, it makes the perfect meal. You've got your carbs from the soft bun, a protein punch from the meat, and if you top it with a crispy coleslaw, you can fill your vegetable quota while creating an incredible blend of textures and flavors. And from there, you can customize it to your heart's delight with pickles, lettuce, barbecue sauce, and so much more.
But one way to upgrade your favorite pulled pork sandwich is one you may not have thought of but really should. ASAP. Tzatziki, the creamy Greek condiment made of yogurt, cucumber, and garlic is the condiment for your sandwich that you didn't realize you were missing. Once you try it, chances are you'll never go back to a plain old boring tzatziki-less pulled pork sandwich again. This classic Greek sauce goes beautifully with meat — there is a reason it is a core ingredient in a gyros sandwich — and pork is a particularly ideal pairing. You have options when using it: You can add it to your coleslaw for a unique twist, or you can skip the coleslaw altogether and let the cucumbers in the tzatziki give you the crunch you expect.
Don't let a good sauce go to waste
Tzatziki may be a classic Greek condiment, but its delicious flavor complements foods way beyond its Mediterranean roots. When you pair it with a pulled pork sandwich, you elevate an American favorite. Still, you don't want to let the leftover sauce go to waste, so try pairing it with another American staple: Buffalo wings. These tender, spicy little wings are often served with a creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing, but tzatziki is the perfect twist on this dipping sauce. The cooling yogurt and cucumber are the ideal ingredients to help tame the heat of the Buffalo sauce with a surprise twist.
A hearty baked potato just isn't the same without a healthy dollop of sour cream, but if you switch out that sour cream for a creamy tzatziki sauce, you'll pack that potato with a wallop of flavor. You can also opt for a south of the border twist on Mediterranean cuisine and use that leftover tzatziki on a plate of Greek-inspired nachos, replacing the spicy nacho cheese sauce with this yogurt, cucumber, and garlic-flavored sauce. There is truly no end to the options for enjoying tzatziki, from giving a BLT sandwich a creamy component that complements the crispiness of the bacon to adding it to an array of dips on a platter of fresh vegetable crudites. No matter what, the flavors of tzatziki tend to give a flavorful boost to any meal.