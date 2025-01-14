Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Locations In The US?

As a rule, fast food chains are pretty ubiquitous. In the U.S., you're bound to run into a carry-out or drive-thru spot very near where you live. Your immediate guess for the chain with the most locations might have something to do with the golden arches, but the fast food brand that reigns supreme in sheer location count across the U.S. is none other than Subway. That's right: The chain known for its customizable sandwiches and the early-2000s earworm that was the "$5 footlong" jingle has planted its flag everywhere, with over 20,400 locations nationwide (There's only one territory in the U.S. without a Subway). To put that into perspective, McDonald's has a little over 13,500 locations.

How does a humble sandwich chain dominate so thoroughly? One word: accessibility. Subway thrives on being everywhere, whether it's in strip malls, gas stations, airports, or your local Walmart. Its smaller footprint and franchise-friendly model make it a perfect fit for spaces where larger chains simply can't operate. And, it can be a budget-friendly choice, often launching discount promos like $6.99 footlongs in 2024.

What keeps customers coming back to Subway? Customization. The build-your-own model taps into America's love of choice, letting you pick every ingredient for your meal. Whether you're craving something hearty (Hello, Meatball Marinara Melt) or going light with a veggie-loaded salad, Subway caters to everyone — including vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free eaters. Unlike a greasy burger and fries combo, Subway markets itself as the healthier fast food option — even if what's in Subway's tuna sandwich is, well, debatable.