Does Uncooked Rice Expire?

We can all be guilty of pantry-hoarding to the point where we forget what we've even got in there. Some items, like old salad dressing or stale cereal, are an easy toss once we're even a little suspicious they've gone bad. But others, like uncooked rice, are harder to give up so fast. Surely, this is the stuff of end-of-the-world bunkers — it'll never go bad, right? Sort of.

Uncooked white rice, when stored properly, can actually last ... almost forever. Yep, jasmine rice, basmati, and sushi rice can all last indefinitely if uncooked. The key is to keep white rice in a cool, dry place and sealed in an airtight container. Exposure to moisture, heat, or pests is what shortens its lifespan and can lead to spoilage. If your rice is giving off a musty or sour smell, showing signs of mold, or starts clumping from moisture, you should probably toss it. And, of course, if you see any insects, it's gotta go.

Brown rice, however, is a different story. Thanks to its higher oil content, it's more prone to going rancid. Even in ideal conditions, brown rice typically lasts about six months in the pantry, but if it feels greasy or smells odd, it's time to let it go. So, uncooked rice can last long enough for you to forget about it, but only if you store it properly!