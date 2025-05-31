5 Tips For Making Dark Hot Chocolate Taste Less Bitter

There's no mistaking the elegance and decadence of a dark hot chocolate. Rich and smooth, creamy and delicious, and ... bitter? The truth is that hot chocolate made from dark chocolate does have a tendency to bitterness, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying a cup of this treat to the fullest. You'll simply want to work with your recipe to create a hot beverage that has just the right amount of complementary ingredients to create a drink that is at once sweet, delicious, rich, and not overly bitter. It can definitely be done, as long as you have a little bit of knowledge up your sleeve, starting with what makes dark chocolate so bitter in the first place.

Cocoa beans contain polyphenols, compounds which lead to bitterness in the powder of the ground beans. Dark chocolate has a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate, so your cocoa is destined to have a bitter flavor — the higher the percentage of cocoa, the more bitter it will be. This is a good thing for a chocolate purist, as it means there is less milk and sugar blended into the chocolate, but it results in a taste that some palates don't always find appealing in a cup of hot chocolate. Instead, they are looking for something rich, decadent, and intensely satisfying, but also something that doesn't taste so bitter. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to offset the bitterness or even complement it so your dark hot chocolate tastes just right for your palate.