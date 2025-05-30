The Smartest Way To Stretch Costco Steaks Without Sacrificing Quality

Costco's meat department is the perfect place to stock up on steaks for burgeoning grill masters, families looking to stretch their dollar, and even people who want to consume red meat in moderation. When perusing the rows and rows of meat cuts, it's easy to assume that you have to bring home a massive package of steaks, cook them all at once, and end up with the meat sweats like John Candy downing the Old '96er in "The Great Outdoors," but you can actually use these thick cuts of steak to your advantage and stretch them out over a long period of time. The obvious answer is the wisest way to get more out of your Costco steaks without sacrificing the quality of your chosen cut: Halve the steaks.

It really is that simple. To stretch your already good deal of affordable premium meats from the Costco meat and seafood department, all you need is a sharp knife, a cutting board, and preferably, a shrink wrapper. Halving your steaks lengthwise can reduce the fairly typical 12-16 ounce cuts to a more manageable size for kids, or for people who have a hankering for steak now and again, but either don't like the chew of a thick cut or like their steak on the more well-done side. By only using half the steak, the other half can be packaged back up and thrown in your freezer to cook later.