Don't Waste Time Buying This Type Of Microwave From Costco
Costco is famous for low prices. We love the members-only wholesale club for everything from great deals on seafood to lawn chairs. And while it's a great place to stock up on granola bars and grab a cheap lunch, not everything in the vast warehouse is worth buying. There are a few things you should skip at Costco, and overhead microwaves are high on that list.
It might seem like Costco has the best price for microwaves that require installation, the ones that go over the range or are inset somewhere else in your kitchen. You'll see rebates and sales all over the place when you're shopping for microwaves at the retailer. At face value, these deals make Costco's over-the-range microwaves very attractive, but there's something else you have to consider, and that's installation. You'll have to pay for installation through Costco's installation service, and that could cost you more than just a few more dollars. You'll have to work with whatever contractor Costco sends your way — and the reviews on these installation contractors aren't all that great.
Some say Costco's installation contractors are unreliable
Costco uses a network of independent service providers that are authorized by the manufacturers and suppliers that provide Costco its kitchen appliances. So, when you buy a product that needs to be installed, like an over-the range microwave, you're paired with a manufacturer-approved person who will come by and install it, not a professional employed by Costco. And some people have taken to online forums to complain about shoddy installation work.
Incorrect installation has caused a few headaches for customers. On Houzz, one person claimed the installer didn't use brackets, screws, and other hardware to put up the microwave. The contractor just hung it with two oversized bolts, leaving the customer with concerns about the microwave falling. Others have voiced concerns on platforms like Reddit, wondering if Costco's contractors "have half a clue" about microwave installation. So, unless you're willing to risk signing on for a headache of an installation, we suggest you stick to Costco's delicious range of snacks and other great products, and look elsewhere for a microwave that requires any work after you buy it. And if you're not attached to an over-the-range microwave, the retailer sells plenty of the countertop variety, no installation necessary.