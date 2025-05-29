Don't Waste Time Buying This Type Of Microwave From Costco

Costco is famous for low prices. We love the members-only wholesale club for everything from great deals on seafood to lawn chairs. And while it's a great place to stock up on granola bars and grab a cheap lunch, not everything in the vast warehouse is worth buying. There are a few things you should skip at Costco, and overhead microwaves are high on that list.

It might seem like Costco has the best price for microwaves that require installation, the ones that go over the range or are inset somewhere else in your kitchen. You'll see rebates and sales all over the place when you're shopping for microwaves at the retailer. At face value, these deals make Costco's over-the-range microwaves very attractive, but there's something else you have to consider, and that's installation. You'll have to pay for installation through Costco's installation service, and that could cost you more than just a few more dollars. You'll have to work with whatever contractor Costco sends your way — and the reviews on these installation contractors aren't all that great.