The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Quick Homemade Chocolate Donut Frosting

Is there anything better than a chocolate frosted donut? Possibly, but few things in life provide such immediate satisfaction — particularly the homemade variety. Baking your own donuts from scratch may seem like a daunting task, but there are a few shortcuts that bypass the need to proof yeasted dough or form it into perfect little rings. Instead, you can just pour your favorite cake batter into a bagel pan, or put store-bought croissant dough to good use by making homemade cronuts. The second option needs to be deep-fried, but they come together in a flash.

Of course, once you've decided on a method to make your donuts, there's the issue of frosting them. Canned, store-bought frosting doesn't have the right texture — you need a frosting that's the ideal cross between a glaze and a ganache, something that'll drape deliciously over your donuts, thoroughly coating them in chocolatey goodness. If this conjures up images of pulling out the double boiler and the candy thermometer, don't worry, there's an easier way to do this, too.

Making a velvety and delicious donut frosting is as simple as whisking together the oil (or butter) of your choice and your favorite chocolate chips. Since the chocolate chips already contain sugar and some stabilizers, there's no need to sweeten or temper anything. While you can use a double boiler if you like, this glaze comes together just as easily in the microwave. Once the glaze is shiny and fully melted, simply dip each of your donuts into it and set them aside to cool.