Ina Garten Pairs Deviled Eggs With This Smoked Ingredient For An Elevated Appetizer

The incredible, edible deviled egg has all kinds of naughty and nice potential upgrades. Secret ingredients like cream cheese, dill, and bacon always improve a deviled egg, and you can even fry them for some of the best darn deviled eggs of your life. Of course, no party snack or app would be complete without a little bit of celebrity chef input, and so we turn to Ina Garten for a tasty way to make those whites and yolks even better.

Garten uses a brilliant bit of smoked salmon in her deviled eggs as though to conjure the swirling plumes of the underworld — or at least capture a bit of that tasty seafood salinity. She finely chops skinless soaked salmon before combining it with egg yolks, sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, salt, and pepper in a mixer. Garten pipes the creamy mix back into the egg whites with a pastry bag in a Food Network clip posted on Facebook, but you can modify many parts of her preparation to comport with your presentation preference, and even the tools in your own kitchen.