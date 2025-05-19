The Big Downside To Getting Your Aldi Groceries Delivered

Shopping at Aldi is a unique experience that's earned the company legions of die-hard fans. People flock to the low-cost grocer for great deals on everyday staples, despite having to bag their own groceries and use a quarter to get a grocery cart. If you enjoy scoring a bargain on foods like affordable European chocolate, however, you should also embrace the in-person shopping experience, because if you're getting your Aldi orders delivered, between service fees, product markups, and delivery charges, most (if not all) of the savings compared to premium grocery stores get cancelled out.

At first blush, a partnership between Aldi and Instacart seems like a match made in heaven. Instacart is arguably the biggest grocery delivery app in the U.S., and Aldi is one of the fastest-growing grocery store chains in the country. If you've ever shopped on a grocery delivery app, however, you've probably noticed the price difference on the app versus in the store. This is the hidden cost of online grocery shopping, and prices can really add up. If you're not an Aldi shopper for the low prices, this might not matter to you, but for the vast majority of us who live for a low-cost gourmet ingredient, read on to take a look at the difference in prices.