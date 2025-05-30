The Store-Bought Cookie Dough That Isn't Worth The Purchase

Whether you're in a baking mood and looking to upgrade store-bought cookie dough with some simple hacks for homemade taste, or you're too hungry to wait for the cookies to bake and find yourself eating the remnants of raw cookie dough from the mixing bowl (only the safe-to-eat kind though), cookie dough is a good thing to have on deck. The only dilemma, if such a thing exists in the world of cookies, is knowing which cookie dough to buy and which to keep far away from your kitchen. When Chowhound investigated and ranked the best and worst store-bought cookie doughs, there was one clear loser: Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

This cookie dough didn't turn heads at all. In fact, it gave in to the stereotype that vegan and/or gluten-free baking is dry and crumbly (even though there are enough tricks and staple ingredients to make vegan baking a scrumptious hit). The recipe isn't just vegan, it is also gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, seed-oil free, and paleo. On paper, it seems like the perfect inclusive cookie mix to accommodate for dietary requirements, but as far as the taste test goes, it's better not to serve these to anyone. Crumbly, brittle, and grainy, it's not the melt-in-mouth cookie experience one hopes for. Even though the Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough comes with selectively sourced chocolate and a sprinkling of coarse sea salt to balance out the taste, it still doesn't hold up well.