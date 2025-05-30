The Store-Bought Cookie Dough That Isn't Worth The Purchase
Whether you're in a baking mood and looking to upgrade store-bought cookie dough with some simple hacks for homemade taste, or you're too hungry to wait for the cookies to bake and find yourself eating the remnants of raw cookie dough from the mixing bowl (only the safe-to-eat kind though), cookie dough is a good thing to have on deck. The only dilemma, if such a thing exists in the world of cookies, is knowing which cookie dough to buy and which to keep far away from your kitchen. When Chowhound investigated and ranked the best and worst store-bought cookie doughs, there was one clear loser: Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
This cookie dough didn't turn heads at all. In fact, it gave in to the stereotype that vegan and/or gluten-free baking is dry and crumbly (even though there are enough tricks and staple ingredients to make vegan baking a scrumptious hit). The recipe isn't just vegan, it is also gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, seed-oil free, and paleo. On paper, it seems like the perfect inclusive cookie mix to accommodate for dietary requirements, but as far as the taste test goes, it's better not to serve these to anyone. Crumbly, brittle, and grainy, it's not the melt-in-mouth cookie experience one hopes for. Even though the Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough comes with selectively sourced chocolate and a sprinkling of coarse sea salt to balance out the taste, it still doesn't hold up well.
Will the Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ruin your cookie cravings?
This dough will definitely disappoint if you're hoping for a pillowy soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie. With a base of almond flour, the cookies more resemble an almond biscuit than the sweet and indulgent cookie that most expect. This lack of sweetness might be why this cookie dough also lacked the oomph that other cookie doughs in the rankings had, even with its higher price set at around $15. It's worth noting that this brand offers other gluten-free (but not vegan) cookie dough flavors in the form of Brown Sugar Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Sea Salt Flakes.
There will certainly be some who appreciate the flavor combinations and gluten-free offering. Sweet Loren's Gluten-free Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough was another gluten-free cookie which scored better on the ranking. This cookie dough opts for a flour blend of oat, tapioca, and potato starch, and has a much chewier texture. The texture was so good that it was almost hard to distinguish it from traditional flour-based cookie doughs. The other difference is the fact that Cappello's recipe makes use of maple syrup while the Sweet Loren's version uses sugar, giving it a more noticeable sweetness. It does seem that the major let-down with Cappello's Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is that it doesn't make much of an impression if you have a sweet tooth, so there's no point if you need get your sugar fix.