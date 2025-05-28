Load Brownie Batter With These Leftovers For The Richest Possible Dessert

Brownies are one of those desserts that tick all the boxes. Sweet without being too sugary, decadent enough to serve at a dinner party but simple enough to bring to a casual gathering, and always irresistibly chocolatey. While not everyone enjoys chocolate, it remains one of the most popular flavors in the dessert world, with its earthy richness responding beautifully to the addition of things like sugar and fat. Brownies encapsulate these qualities almost perfectly, which may be why they've remained so popular.

Though some people try to place them in the same category as cake, distinct differences in texture and ingredients place brownies firmly in a category all their own. However, they're just similar enough that the leftover cake from your last family gathering or birthday party might be the key to making the densest, richest brownies you've ever had. Whether you're tired of turning leftover cake into cake pops or just have a craving, this hack may change the way you make brownies forever.

Also called cake scrap or cake crumb brownies, the idea here is to use your leftover cake as a moist, delicious flour substitute. Crumble up the cake into fairly fine cake crumbs (think graham cracker crust consistency) and then blend them together with melted butter, extra sugar, and eggs. You'll also need cocoa powder, especially if your leftover cake isn't chocolate. These additional ingredients create a fudgy texture by saturating the crumbs and keeping everything moist, despite the cake technically being baked twice.