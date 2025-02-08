The Cake-Inspired Flavor Upgrade To Try On Your Next Batch Of Brownies

The color red, and chocolate. Many people might hear these words and immediately think of Valentine's Day. But if you've got baked goods on the brain, your mind might have jumped to red velvet cake. While red velvet cake isn't particularly chocolatey, it does contain cocoa powder; this, paired with a generous squirt of red food coloring, gives the cake its signature scarlet hue. Its unique flavor and texture comes from a combination of cocoa powder, buttermilk, and vinegar — and don't forget some dreamy, creamy, cream cheese frosting.

If you enjoy red velvet cake but think it could be improved by amping up chocolate flavor, consider making red velvet brownies. You'll get all the gooey chocolatey flavors of a brownie, plus the eye-catching color of red velvet. It's the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day — or any time you're craving an extra-special treat.

Most recipes for red velvet brownies incorporate food coloring and something like white chocolate chips as a frosting stand-in. They don't necessarily require buttermilk or vinegar. Basically, you can tweak your favorite brownie recipe to create something that looks totally new, but there are a few different ways to do so.