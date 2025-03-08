How To Turn Store-Bought Brownie Mix Into A Dreamy Chocolate Cake
Store-bought brownie mix is great because it can be easily upgraded with minimal changes. Simply swapping out ingredients or adding extra ingredients like dried fruit can make some truly delicious sweet treats. The best part is, store-bought brownie mix doesn't necessarily have to be used just for making brownies.
Store-bought brownie mix can be made into a delicious chocolate cake with a few extra ingredients. Simply add baking powder and either oil or butter to turn the mix into cake. The inclusion of an extra egg can also be helpful, as it makes the resulting product richer, but it isn't necessarily required.
This neat trick makes an already useful tool more flexible and convenient. Understanding other baking tips and tricks can make the chocolate cake even richer and more delicious than before. Exact results can vary depending on the specific type of store-bought brownie mix used, but overall these tips can help transform brownie mix into a chocolate cake.
Tips and tricks
The biggest tip for making this transformation shine is to add a leavening agent of some kind to the mix. What sets cake and brownie mix apart is the presence of leavening, which gives cake its spongy and aerated texture that brownies don't necessarily have. Adding baking powder easily solves this issue; 1 teaspoon is typically a good amount.
Oil or butter is needed according to brownie mix instructions. However, if you're making a cake, it is recommended to reduce the amount of oil or butter used to achieve a more cakelike texture. Some bakers have also recommended using butter specifically instead of oil altogether.
Other additional ingredients can be used to increase the richness of the chocolate cake. Some recommend adding sour cream to give the cake richness and improve overall texture. Other home bakers opt for an additional egg instead to improve the cake's texture.