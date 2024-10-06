Pick Out Better Apples By Using The Brown Stem Rule
Mushy, flavorless apples are one of the most disappointing things to bite into. It also seems almost impossible to figure out how to avoid these duds. The apples may seem perfectly fine on the outside, but when you have the chance to eat one, it has a mealy interior. Squeezing an apple doesn't really help with the selection process because apples are firm, whether ripe or not. This fruit does have a light scent, but this is also not so helpful. The shiny bright peels do offer hints as to if an apple is good, as there could be bruising or obvious mushy spots. However, the secret is in the stem for choosing the sweetest apple.
An apple certainly looks cuter with a stem and leaves attached, but the color of the stem is a good indicator of if the apple is ripe. A green stem shows the apple is not quite ripe, but a brown stem is a sign that it is ready to eat. And if it's missing a stem? This doesn't necessarily mean that the apple is bad or of lower quality, but it may reduce the amount of time that an apple stays fresh for. Microorganisms can enter the spot where the stem was located, and start to break down the flesh. If you'll be baking apples to make a delicious apple tart or an apple pie filling, don't worry so much about the stem — baking is a good way to use up apple seconds.
Tips for choosing and storing apples
Whether you are selecting a classic Granny Smith or a more exotic Cosmic Crisp, there are a few other ways for getting the most flavorful apple. For starters, consider the season. Apple season starts in late August and lasts through November, with September being the peak. During this time period, apples will be the most flavorful and fresh; far outside of this season, apples are typically being imported from far distances or stored awhile in the grocery store. During apple season, consider where you are buying apples from too — try shopping at markets or from local farmers to buy apples that have come more immediately from the farm.
If you haven't been enjoying the flavor and texture of the apples you always purchase, try another variety — there are over 7,500 varieties of apples grown throughout the world! Fiji and Envy apples are considered to be some of the sweetest apples, while SweeTango has been rated the crunchiest. Whatever apple variety you buy, how you store them matters. Apples can last a while; at room temperature they will stay good for up to a week if kept in a dark and cool area. To maximize the juicy and crispy texture, store them in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator where they can last up to six weeks.