Pick Out Better Apples By Using The Brown Stem Rule

Mushy, flavorless apples are one of the most disappointing things to bite into. It also seems almost impossible to figure out how to avoid these duds. The apples may seem perfectly fine on the outside, but when you have the chance to eat one, it has a mealy interior. Squeezing an apple doesn't really help with the selection process because apples are firm, whether ripe or not. This fruit does have a light scent, but this is also not so helpful. The shiny bright peels do offer hints as to if an apple is good, as there could be bruising or obvious mushy spots. However, the secret is in the stem for choosing the sweetest apple.

An apple certainly looks cuter with a stem and leaves attached, but the color of the stem is a good indicator of if the apple is ripe. A green stem shows the apple is not quite ripe, but a brown stem is a sign that it is ready to eat. And if it's missing a stem? This doesn't necessarily mean that the apple is bad or of lower quality, but it may reduce the amount of time that an apple stays fresh for. Microorganisms can enter the spot where the stem was located, and start to break down the flesh. If you'll be baking apples to make a delicious apple tart or an apple pie filling, don't worry so much about the stem — baking is a good way to use up apple seconds.