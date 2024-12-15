The Best Tomatoes For Every Kind Of Homemade Salsa

Few condiments pack the vibrancy of salsa. Simply the Spanish word for sauce, this essential Mexican side uses a foundation of tomatoes, peppers, and onions to craft a dizzying variety of mouthwatering creations. And since mastering the aromatic qualities of each component can lead to a more flavorful salsa, it's a food that rewards a careful look at its details.

For every kind of homemade salsa, you'll want to consider the tomato variety. Thankfully, Chowhound has exclusive advice from Antonio Nuño, Executive Chef of Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, who shares his go-to tips and tricks for which tomato varieties make crafting homemade salsa a breeze.

To start, he urges considering whether the salsa will be raw or cooked. For the former, he uses less ripe and more firm varieties which offer a pleasant tang and texture. But if you're cooking salsa, it's time to reach for a sweeter, riper fruit variety. Throw in the option of green tomatoes and tomatillos, and the salsa possibilities just keep growing.