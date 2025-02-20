How To Keep Your Green Onions Fresher For Longer
Green onions (not to be confused with spring onions) add texture, a milder, slightly peppery onion taste, and a pop of vibrant color to your dishes. Cooked or raw, a handful sprinkled over most meals can elevate the taste — so they really do deserve to make it past the three-day mark so you can get some real use out of them. The tell-tale signs that green onions have gone bad are yellowing, wilting, and, of course, the slimy texture that can spoil all moods and salads on sight. With proper preservation methods, you can avoid the disappointment of spoiled green onions.
The way you store your green onions can really impact how long they last. If storing them in the refrigerator, you can extend the shelf life up to four to five weeks. To maintain the quality, you'll need to manage moisture levels (which can be the difference between soggy and firm-textured green onions). Chopping off the roots and keeping green onions wrapped in a moist paper towel will offer optimal moisture. Once they're in the towel, pop them in a sealable, air-tight plastic bag and label them so you can keep track of when they were first prepared. This method should offer fresh green onions for weeks.
An alternative could be to keep the green onions in a cup of water while stored in the refrigerator. To do this, you'll need to take extra care to trim away any 'gone bad' parts so you're promoting the healthiest environment for the green onions to be preserved. For success with this method, change the water regularly, and be vigilant of any rotting parts which need to be removed from the bunch.
What to know about freezing green onions
Retaining the best taste and texture while freezing green onions comes down to a few meticulous steps. First, wash your green onions thoroughly and pat them dry. Be sure to take your time with this step as excess moisture is likely to cause ice crystal formation, which will lead to you noticing signs of dreaded freezer burn. You can then chop off the stems and undesirable parts. You can leave the green onion stalks whole, or, for the sake of ease in your meal-prep plan, slice them up in the shape and size that you prefer.
Flash freezing the green onions is the best way to ensure that your green onions don't clump together while frozen. To achieve this, lay your chopped or whole green onions on a parchment paper-lined tray and leave them in the freezer for an hour or two. Next, transfer them to an air-tight container or freezer-safe bag, remembering to label them with the date of freezing. Green onions are safe to be stored in the freezer for four months so you have plenty of time to enjoy them, whether you are garnishing your signature bowl of guac or experimenting with green onion latte.