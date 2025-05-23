Don't Throw Away Your Lettuce Butt, Regrow It Instead

Nothing beats having fresh herbs or produce on hand, ready to pluck for the dinner table. It's incredibly enjoyable to watch them grow, and somehow homegrown always tastes better than store-bought. There are some mistakes to avoid in your indoor herb garden, if you're planning to go that route, and if you have some room outside and want to give gardening a shot, there are some great vegetable gardening tips to keep in mind. But to regrow leftover lettuce bottoms, the only space you need is a windowsill or countertop. It's one of many great ways to reduce food waste, and it's incredibly easy.

Start with a whole head of fresh lettuce. Romaine works great, but so does just about any lettuce. Cut the leaves a couple inches from the very bottom (or butt) of the stalk, put the stalk butt-side down in a bowl or mug, and pour in some water until it covers about half the stalk. Now just give it some light so it can grow. A windowsill works great, but so does anywhere that gets decent light — but not full, bright sun. You should start to see growth in a couple of days, and be sure to change the water every two to three days. You might be amazed at how attached you could become to this little lettuce.