Milk-Soaked Cookies Are A Sweet Hack To An Easy, No-Frills Cake

Do you ever wish you could snap your fingers and have a delicious cake suddenly materialize in front of you? Unfortunately, without magical powers, preparing a homemade cake usually requires a considerable amount of time and effort in the kitchen. While you can certainly make boxed cake mix taste homemade with unique ingredients like mashed bananas, buttermilk, or browned butter, not everyone keeps extra boxes of cake mix in their pantry. Luckily, however, if you have more common ingredients like cookies and milk, you can make a tasty cake in just a few simple steps.

Whether you made one too many chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies over the weekend or happen to have an extra box of graham crackers, you can repurpose these confections into a simple no-fuss cake that requires only three ingredients: cookies, milk, and baking powder. For the best results, aim to use dry or crunchy cookies that don't include any frosting or cream.

Start by mashing your cookies into fine, even crumbs with a food processor or resealable plastic bag and rolling pin. Then, in a separate mixing bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and a small amount of baking powder with warm milk. With gentle stirring, your cookie crumbs will absorb the milk and transform into a smooth and pourable batter. From here, simply pour the batter into a pan and bake your cookie cake.