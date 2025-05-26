The Western-Themed Gas Station Serving Up Crowd Pleasing Bites
For the most part, we tend to avoid food at gas stations. With very few exceptions, like the nostalgic gas station hot dog, the edible fare in question tends to be unpleasant or suspect to health concerns. However, there's a gas station chain out there changing the game of gas station food, one Western-themed location at a time.
Meet the Maverik gas stations, known for its adventurous Western decor and delicious bites. In addition to being an eye-catching spectacle, each Maverik location is outfitted with a grill and eatery, known as BonFire. Here hungry travelers can find nearly everything needed to satisfy their cravings, from triangular shaped donuts to mouthwatering breakfast nachos.
Maverik gas stations' reputation has grown to the point that many think the chain rivals that of Buc-ee's, another regional gas station chain known for serving fresh Texas BBQ. Customers constantly rave about the food quality at Maverik's, from the savory meals to the sweet treats and even the drinks. Most of all, people seem to enjoy Maverik gas stations just because it's a fun little place to stop and take a break after driving for long hours.
The magic of Maverik gas stations
The first thing you'll notice upon visiting a Maverik gas station is its appearance. The walls are covered in illustrations and murals depicting scenes of nature and high adventure; even the pillars and the gas pumps outside are decorated. The interior is dotted with mannequins outfitted in various sportswear, ranging anywhere from rock climbing gear to snowboarding equipment.
The next thing you'll notice is the enticing smell of food. We can all thank chef Kyle Lore for Maverik's extensive menu, who for the last decade has been developing the tasty treats that has made Maverik so famous. There's so much to choose from, ranging from house made cookies to bowls of chili mac and cheese. However, the burritos are by far the most popular item at any Maverik's location. Supposedly the chain sells 24,000 burritos per day.
Word of mouth and good food have done plenty to make Maverik gas stations famous, but the chain has also been the recipient of several awards. It won USA Today's top award for Best Gas Station for Food in 2023. Since then, it's continued to stay in the top 10 gas station food ranking for USA Today, as well as consistently being well received by the public at large.