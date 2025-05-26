Can You Eat Bananas After They Turn Black?

Picking bananas at the market is a carefully calculated task. You want to make sure that they are at their prime when you're ready for a quick snack or wish to incorporate them into your meals. That also means, ideally, you don't want all your bananas to ripen at the same time. Unfortunately, individual bananas don't come with a pause button to temporarily halt the ripening process. But if you come upon the inevitable black banana and are deciding whether or not to toss it out, consider a few key traits before making the final call. Give it a visual and olfactory inspection. If there is no mold, no foul odor, or the flesh inside hasn't gone black and there are no unpleasant leaks from the fruit, then the banana is likely safe to eat. Although, you may want to err on the side of caution and cook it rather than eat it raw.

Bananas naturally ripen as they release ethylene gas, which converts starches into sugars. This process makes them sweeter and softens the texture over time. It's also responsible for the noticeable color change from a less ripe green to a vivid yellow. Ethylene gas production also triggers neighboring, ethylene-producing fruits to ripen. However, as the process progresses and the fruit's cells weaken, its enzymes are exposed to oxygen, which triggers the production of melanin, the pigment that causes blackening.

Thankfully, there are handy hacks that can help minimize the risk of hosting a fruit fly party over rotting bananas. Avoid physical damage or warm temperatures that can accelerate enzymatic browning. Instead, the cold environment of your fridge is best for banana storage. Wrapping the stems in cling film to decelerate ethylene release and keeping your fruits separate are more some ways to avoid excessive browning.