Your Fridge Is Best For Banana Storage But There's A Catch

How can you tell if your bananas are ripe? You can start by looking at the stem. If the stem is green, your bananas aren't ripe yet. The stem of a ripe bunch will be yellow and should easily snap without bending when you pull a banana away from it. In terms of your banana's color, it should be yellow, with only a few brown spots. Look out for larger brown or black spots as these are indicators that your banana has crossed over into being overripe.

You will also want to be mindful of how you store your bananas in the fridge. First, you should not keep them in a bag, place them in a crowded part of your fridge, or bungle them up with other perishable fruits and veggies. Doing so will make bananas more likely to spoil, even in the fridge.

You also shouldn't keep them in the fridge for long time periods. After all, the fridge can help your bananas stay ripe for longer, but not forever. For optimal ripeness, keep your bananas in the fridge for five to seven days at a time. If you haven't eaten the bananas by then, you might want to go ahead and throw them out or use them for banana bread.