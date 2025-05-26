These Expensive Frozen Meatballs Are The Worst Ones You Can Buy

Meatballs are very popular among Americans, so much so that this comfort food has a national day of its own (March 9, in case you haven't already reserved its spot in your calendar). When it comes to whipping up this dish with Italian roots, sometimes a frozen option is just the compromise needed. A quick, simple, and deeply flavorful meatball dish that puts smiles on faces from the first bite — it's the meat lovers' ultimate dinnertime dream. The only dilemma is knowing which store-bought frozen meatballs deserve a place in your freezer. Thankfully, Chowhound took the worthy task of eating through some of the nation's most popular frozen meatballs to rank them from worst to best. There was one meatball which would never make it to our forks again: The Flying Meatball, which came in last place.

If you're used to preparing your own meatballs from scratch (or snagging a few from someone who does a damn good job of filling the kitchen with juicy meatball flavors), then you'll know that going the extra step for flavorful meatballs is non-negotiable. The Flying Meatballs' frozen meatballs weren't necessarily lacking flavor, rather the taste was underwhelming. The mild flavor is more noticeable without the sauce that they come with, despite the use of Italian ingredients like Pecorino Romano and seasonings like garlic and parsley. These meatballs are proudly artisanal (with a price tag to match), but the flavor didn't exactly live up to this expectation. The price for six meatballs goes for around $16, which is a little too steep given the lackluster flavors that await. The Flying Meatballs were also the cleanest of the bunch, boasting minimal processing and no artificial ingredients or preservatives, which unfortunately wasn't enough to save them from last place.